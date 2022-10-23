ESGS, PH’s premier gaming convention, returns on ground with Globe, Riot Games

COMEBACK IS real as the Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) 2022 is finally coming back, with a live, jampacked three-day super event filled with gaming gear, activities, prizes and even more surprises.

Moving out of last year's online edition, this year’s ESGS will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from October 28 to 30. For two years, ESGS was held virtually, but in the gaming convention’s much-awaited comeback, ESGS announces its partnership and collaboration with two of the most dynamic and innovative brands in gaming today, Globe and Riot Games, marking exciting firsts in ESGS history.

ESGS 2022 partners with Globe

Proving to be an emerging gaming powerhouse, mobile and digital solutions platform Globe is the event’s main presenter this year.

With its progressive and continuing goal of elevating the gaming and esports scene with new platforms, products and activities for various gaming communities, Globe has been upgrading the experience of Filipino gamers to the next level. This year, it is taking this a notch higher with its support for the country’s premier gaming convention.

“At Globe we are very happy and excited to be part of ESGS this year. In line with our Game Well Played campaign, we have activities in our booth and throughout the entire ESGS event area that promotes multiple products, experiences, and most of all, opportunities to do good," said Rina Azcuña-Siongco, head of Globe’s Get Entertained Tribe.

"May it be from the different items you can win and redeem on Globe Gamer Grounds, to meet and greets with your favorite Globe gaming ambassadors, to feeding the hungry via the Hapag Movement and learning about climate change via the Globe Climate Champions mobile game, you can do good with gaming with Globe,”

In addition to its partnership with ESGS, Globe Gamer Grounds is also co-presenting Astra Arena, ESGS’s very own esports stage. Together with other gaming promos, fans and convention goers can expect a lot of activities and surprises from Globe in ESGS 2022.

A first for PH gaming events: Riot Games in ESGS 2022

League of Legends. VALORANT. League of Legends: Wild Rift. These are just some of the widely acclaimed and most-played games all over the world that created a huge impact in the gaming and esports industry.

Now, these games are finally marking their appearance in the premier gaming convention in the Philippines.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit 2022. The Riot team in the Philippines is excited to bring an amazing line-up of activities to the local gaming community," said Joel Guzman, Riot Games' country general manager for the Philippines.

"Our Filipino community is one of our most passionate and engaged, and we look forward to showing our appreciation to them with a range of exciting highlights and prizes to win. We also hope to welcome new members to our growing community.”

Together with its much-awaited activities and surprises, Riot Games will also be hosting the ESGS 2022 Riot Games Cosplay Competition where cosplayers are challenged to come as characters from the VALORANT and Runeterra worlds. Participants have a chance to show off their talents and take home winnings from a P50,000 prize pool, plus additional gaming chairs.

ESGS 2022 is expected to deliver exciting gaming and esports action with the collaboration of Globe, Riot Games, and ESGS organizer Gariath Concepts, plus the participation of exciting exhibitor brands and developers. Get your tickets now via SM Tickets.

