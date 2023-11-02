ESGS goes all out in gaming and esports in its 10th anniversary

OCTOBER 27, 2023, Metro Manila PH - The Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), the Philippines’ premier video game, esports, tech and gaming pop culture celebration reaches a major milestone in 2023.

In its 10th installment since its inception in 2014, ESGS brings new additions and surprises to this year’s event.

Bigger and more to offer

ESGS 2023 is taking place in the World Trade Center, Pasay City. The venue is home to some of the biggest trade, culture and business events and expos in the Philippines.

Beginning November 3, ESGS is livening up the legendary halls with special programs, tournaments, cosplay competitions, and exciting exhibitions from their partner brands including Globe Telecom, Samsung, JBL Quantum, Riot Games, ASUS Republic of Gamers, MSI, Tecno Mobile, RUMBLE ROYALE, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia and many more.

ESGS 2023 also introduces new feature areas celebrating the various gaming interests. For the first time this year, the Cosplay Village is going to be set up with different showcases and competitions including the ESGS 2023 Cosplay Contest, guest panels, and meet and greet opportunities.

Independent game developers are also getting the spotlight with Indie Fest to feature some of the country’s talented game creators and their demos for attendees to try out. ESGS also takes the opportunity to share gaming industry knowledge and opportunities at Gaming Class, with featured speakers from Ubisoft Philippines, Keywords Studios and more.

New and improved this year is the ESGS Marketplace, featuring more merchants and even more artists selling their wares. And a new area last year, the Astra Arena is back with much-awaited tournaments - the Valorant tournament, JBL Quantum League for and the much-awaited League of Legends comeback tournament, the LoL Empyrean Cup.

Introducing the ESGS Creator Grants

As a part of the event’s 10th year milestone celebration, ESGS is giving back to the community that helped make the event as big as it is now. In partnership with Globe Telecom, ESGS 2023 introduces the Creator Grant program with rewards and incentives offered to various creators in the gaming field – Independent Game Developers, Cosplayers, and Artists and Merchants.

The ESGS 2023 Creator Grants aim to highlight and encourage local creators to continue with their craft with up to PHP 500,000 in rewards and incentives. And together with Globe, Lenovo Legion also comes in to support Independent Game Developer Grant for a lucky Indie Fest participant.

PHOTO: League of Legends

More booths and showcases from brands and creators

ESGS will not be complete without the creators and other gaming brands. Premier Influencer agency RUMBLE ROYALE brings their roster of talents to ESGS 2023 for hosting, meet and greet and panel sessions.

The Pokémon Company is also joining this year and is thrilled to distribute Pokémon Card Fun Packs and playmats to all ESGS 2023 attendees. Pokémon cards provide everyone with the perfect opportunity to deepen bonds with friends, family, and partners.

It will be exciting to see all participants unbox their packs, share their favorite cards, and challenge one another in battles, all while forging new connections and strengthening existing ones!

For Competitions, Riot Games brings major esports action to attendees with their presence in ESGS 2023. Riot Games is excited to see the competitive fire within our Filipino League of Legends community burn bright once again.

Since taking back publishing rights for both League and TFT early this year, Riot Games has sights on revitalizing our local efforts to enhance local play, beginning with reigniting the passion for competitive League play and introducing people to TFT during ESGS!

