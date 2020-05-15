Epic Games Store offers GTA V for free. Site crashes due to overwhelming traffic

TO entice new users and subscribers, the Epic Games Store offers a free game every month or so. For May, their free game is one of the all-time greats: Grand Theft Auto V.

In a now-deleted tweet, the digital game store platform announced that you can log in and claim your free copy of GTA V from today up to May 21, and it will be yours forever. (Take note, however, that you’ll need to sign up for an account, and enable two-factor authentication.)

The offer went live around 10 hours ago, but the sheer number of users trying to access the site has overwhelmed the store’s servers.

As of posting, you may still have intermittent problems accessing the site. The site displayed a “403 Forbidden” error message when SPIN Life staff tried to access it at around 9 a.m. today, but a few minutes later, was available again.

This graph from DownDetector.com shows the extent of problems it has been experiencing over the past few hours. Outage reports appeared to peek at midnight, before tapering off a few hours later.

Epic Games has acknowledged the problems in a tweet, writing: “We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic.”

While Grand Theft Auto V is already a seven year old game, it remains one of the most popular video games of all time, thanks to its excellent story and a longevity brought on by its GTA Online multiplayer mode. The Epic Games Store is offering the Premium Edition of the game, which includes the base GTA V, plus Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. It is also throwing in $1 million in in-game cash, for use in your GTA Online mayhem.

