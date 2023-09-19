End of an era as Team Secret and DubsteP part ways

IT SEEMS Team Secret has already moved on from the OG Adobo Gang lineup as the team announced a major departure from the org.

Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan who has been involved with the team since 2021 has already left the team. He isn't the only member from the recent VCT season that will say his goodbyes as Singaporean VALORANT player, Lionel Lim "lenne" You Xiang also departs the team.

DubsteP has been one of the most influential players in the Philippine VALORANT scene as his explosive duelist plays have been a beacon of hope for the Filipino community. He even surprised everyone when he propelled Team Secret to its first VALORANT Champions run back in 2021 when the team exceeded everyone's expectations and finished 5th-8th.

With his performances, DubsteP even garnered the 'Best Jett of the Year' nomination.

Unfortunately for the org, the team couldn't carry on with their momentum, failing to reach the world stage in the following years.

Prior to this announcement, there were hints that these two players could leave the org.

