Big three era of Nexplay ends with H2wo's departure, as he heads to RSG PH

NEXPLAY'S BIG THREE, which saw prominence from Seasons 6 to 8 is officially dissolved as the final piece of the iconic trio will no longer be a part of the team. After Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse left the Neon Tigers, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga followed suit. The announcements were made on Nexplay's official social media pages. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ For H2wo's contributions to the team, the org expressed their gratitude, saying: "Thank you H2WO! Thank you for bring us amazing performances and games, whether we win or we lose its the fighting spirit that matters. You have been an inspiration to many, you have reached great heights of a successful gaming personality. Helping your family, friends and colleagues along the way and lifting them up." Indeed, H2wo has served as a stable, humble presence in the locker room.

"You were known to be the humble player of the team even though you may have a lot to brag in your successes in life. You remained in control and calm in very difficult situations. We have seen you grow in character the last 3+ years. We will always remember you helped us get to the MPL stage and for that we are grateful," continued the organization.

And with a new journey ahead, the team expressed their overall support, wishing H2wo the best of luck.

"Now its time for you to grow and expand again, find your new beginnings and may your journey with Nexplay be a springboard to lift you to new heights. It was an honor playing along side humbleH2. and for that we thank you."

"Keep in mind that your NXP family will support you no matter what. We wish you luck, H2wo!"

H2wo headed to RSG Slate PH

Photos have been swirling around that H2wo might be headed to RSG Slate PH, while his former teammate RENEJAY would be setting his sights to Blacklist International.

A few hours later, RSG confirmed that H2wo will be joining the Raiders.

With H2wo headed to the Raiders, it would be interesting to see how he'll fare. Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto has already proven to be the primary jungler for RSG given his overall impact and H2wo's inconsistency in Season 10 could be a problem.

However, H2wo's experience could still be a reliable asset as seen with how he stepped up during the Season 9 playoffs. We could potentially see H2wo serving as a secondary tactical piece given Coach Brian "Panda" Lim's preference of switching players when needed.

Like Demonkite, H2wo can play assassin and utility junglers, though his biggest strength would fall on the former. H2wo has been renowned for his usage of Hayabusa and Ling.