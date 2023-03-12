MAKATI - AFTER BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL ended their losing slump by sweeping the rookie-led Nexplay EVOS, the Codebreakers' EXP laner, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap revealed his advice to his friend Bien "BoyetDR" Chumecera in a post-match press interview.

Referencing a support emblem in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Edward kept it simple by saying: "Pull yourself together!"

Perhaps that emblem perfectly fits Nexplay EVOS as the team is definitely overwhelmed by the struggles of being the new kid in the professional scene.

A 15% respawn time is equivalent to Nexplay's need to compose themselves immediately after a tough 0-2 defeat.





Edward looks back on amateur days with BoyetDR

Edward wasn't surprised when he saw his friend reach the professional scene as Boyet had been making a name, together with his teammates from Minana Esports.

“Inaasahan ko na po talaga na mapupunta siya sa MPL kase noong amateur po siya, grabe po yung mga naging amateur champion niya po e. 13-win tournaments straight so in-expect kong mag-e-MPL sila."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But Edward likewise revealed that Boyet's appearances in the amateur scene wasn't just limited with Minana as both were once teammates in ranked games alongside Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.

The three of them only met online and when the opportunity for them to finally see each other came, courtesy of a mall-based tournament, it was time for them to shine.

"Yun po noong wala pa po kaming team, yung mga RG-boys, ayun po nagkakilala po kami sa Bataan," said Edward. "Kapag may tournament na nasa mall, nagme-message-message po kami para mag-team up kami and ipanalo yung tournament, so doon po kami nagkakilala."

Eventually the three of them parted ways as Edward ended up with Blacklist, RENEJAY with Nexplay, and Boyet to Cerebrum. Edward expressed that Juicy Legends was his stepping stone to the pros.

"Yung sa akin sa Blacklist, doon sa Juicy Legends po, doon ako nakilala. Na-scout po ako ni DEX (STAR) and minessage ako..."

His arrival to Blacklist was a blessing for Blacklist as the team needed a multirole specialist, which was something that Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba revealed to Spin.ph.

"Noong time na iyon, naghahanap kami ng basta multirole para kung magbago yung patch, kaya mag-adapt. Si Edward kase nagta-tank siya dati, nag-a-assassin, nagfa-fighter, nagma-marksman," said the Blacklist analyst.