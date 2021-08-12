Jaymeister, Baloyskie still pals, but El Clasico rivalry burns hotter than ever

ONE OF these teams may be flying a brand-new purple flag — but the rivalry remains the same.

In the purple corner: Echo Esports, formerly known as Aura PH, and then, before that, as Sunsparks. In the yellow-and-black corner: Onic PH, formerly Dream High Gaming. Their bitter rivalry stretches all the way back to Season 4.

And to make the storyline even juicier: In Season 7’s tumultuous offseason, prodigal son Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy departed Aura PH and made his way back to Onic PH, while Jason “Jaymeister” Torculas bid adieu to Onic and entered the ranks of Echo.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

It was no trade, the two insist — just a collision of coincidences. And there’s absolutely nothing personal between the future El Clasico foes in the upcoming Season 8 of the MPL-PH.

Asked if there was any rivalry between them, Jaymeister replied, laughing, “Kung sino'ng mas malakas kumain ata.”

“Tropa naman si Jay kasi,” explained Baloyskie.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The two were guests in MPL-PH’s weekly talk show “Legendary Stars”, exclusively on audio app Calamansi (Google Play, App Store), and hosted by casters Dan “Leo” Cubangay and Arjay “Santie” Magcalas.

Still, Baloy added, “Pero syempre, pagdating sa game, syempre, lahat siguro ng team gusto mong talunin. For sure, si Jay, gusto niyang talunin yung Onic. Extra motivation yun. Ako naman, gusto kong talunin yung Echo. Extra motivation din sa akin yon, for sure.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It’s as close to fighting words as the two friends will get.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In another segment of the show, Torculas also clarified the role he’ll be playing inside Echo Esports.

“Kami ni Tian [Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura], parehas kaming role, tank talaga,” said the SEA Games gold medalist. “Before naman, bago mag-tank ako sa Onic, nagsu-support talaga ako e. Pinag-usapan na lang namin dito, ano kami, depende na sa hero na gagamitin, depende na sa practice kung sinong magsu-support at magta-tank sa aming dalawa.”

Continue reading below ↓

He continued, “Pero binabatak naman namin lahat. Di ko masabi na Support lang ako, di ko rin masabi na Tank lang ako. Flex role kaming dalawa.”

“Legendary Stars” goes live every Wednesday, only at the Calamansi app. It is hosted by Dan “Leo” Cubangay, along with a shifting shoutcaster co-host.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.