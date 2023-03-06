Sanford wins Breakout Player, OhMyV33nus as Comeback Player of the Year in MPL awards

CHANCES OF SUPERSTARDOM in the Land of Dawn are hard to come by but this year we celebrate the stellar emergence of Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya who will receive the Razer Gold Breakout Player of the Year.

His impressive performance in the MPL Philippines Season 10 helped ECHO punch a ticket to the M4 World Championship, the franchise' first ever appearance in the M-series.

He showed further improvement on his gameplay as he was instrumental in Echo's championship run in the global tournament.

The 16-year-old explaner made his professional debut during the MPL Philippines Season 8 where he had a forgettable appearance for Nexplay EVOS. His transfer to ECHO in Season 10 revived his professional career and he delivered when the team needed him the most.

We also celebrate the feats of players who made successful comebacks to the MPL PH after spending some time away from the competitive scene.

For 2022, there was no comeback more resurgent than Blacklist International skipper Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna.

The Queen skipped Season 9 after getting back-to-back championships in Seasons 7 and 8. She came back in Season 10 and nabbed her 3rd MPL PH title.

For her impressive return to the MPL stage, OhM3V33nus was chosen as the Razer Gold Comeback Player of the Year.

Both Sanford and OhMyV33nus will be given Razer Barracuda Pro sponsored by Razer as reward.

They will receive their awards at the first-ever MPL Philippines Press Corps Awards Night, powered by SMART, to be held in Amelie Hotel, Manila, on March 8.

