ECHO PH's Yawi establishes his own food business

ECHO PH ROAMER and star player Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera posted photos of his business venture named Yawi's Food Hub on Facebook. His recently opened store is located at 8012 Edison Avenue, in Paranaque.

Fans who lined up got a chance to try the varying flavors of French fries, beverages, and pizza, and Yawi expressed his gratitude as he never expected to have a sellout crowd on the opening day.

“Nakakatuwa, hindi ko ine-expect na madaming pupunta kaagad....Hindi ko ine-e-expect kase syempre Paranaque so malayo," he revealed in an interview with the press.

But before Yawi could venture into his planned food business venture, he had a dilemma to deal with. Should he go for purchase an SUV or invest in a business? His father convinced him to go for the latter.

Then his mother, Tita Ye, convinced her son to sell food products. She alongside Yawi's brother, Kuya Yawi, would manage the shop with the latter in-charge of the counter, handling the orders.

"Noong una, nag-isip kami ng business tapos sabi nila mama, 'Food daw.' Habang busy ako, hinelp nila ako nina mama pati yung mga family ko," revealed Yawi.

And beyond the two of them, Yawi's 87-year-old great grandmother, Nanay Adelina, was likewise seen. As Yawi's father went abroad for work, she became heavily involved in raising the future world champion.

PHOTO: Mario Alvaro Limos



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A collective effort

While Yawi's family has shown a huge level of support, other members were crucial in helping him in his business.

His brother's girlfriend, Aeriel Tabora, was responsible for the overall interiors.

And Yawi gave her a shoutout saying: "Sa mga gusto pala magpaggawa diyan ng interior, message niyo yung girlfriend ng kuya ko kase siya yung nag-design dito e."

Then to ease the burden from his family members, the chou maestro asked for the assistance from two individuals.

"...Wala pa kaming staff so kumuha ako isa or dalawa, kaya sila-sila nag-help sa akin," mentioned Yawi.

This isn't the first time that an MPL player has made a business investment as Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong has also been involved.