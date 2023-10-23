ECHO prevails over Omega Neos, secures back-to-back MDL trophies

MANILA, 22 OCTOBER – ECHO Proud makes history after securing a back-to-back championship in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League - Philippines (MDL-PH) Season 2. Held fully online, the competition saw ECHO Proud dominating the best-of-five (Bo5) series against Omega Neos, taking home the most-coveted title and the biggest share of the prize pool worth USD 20,000.

With a score of 3:1, ECHO Proud was the grand champion of Season 2, with Justine “Zaida” Palma as the Grand Finals Most Valuable Player (FMVP). Omega Neos and TNZ4 settled for second and third finishes, respectively.

ECHO Proud is comprised of Johnville “Outplayed” Villar, Santi “Santi Sucre” Noble, Mark Justine “Zaida” Palma, Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira, James “Jeymz” Gloria, and Aaren Maximos “Sindel” Palomo. Coach Ronnel Jayson “Cjay” Espinoza led the team. Despite the absence of Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz, who is currently fielding the MPL-PH counterpart, the MDL-PH team still showcased a dominating run.

Stepping up without Jaypee

"Pinatunayan namin na kahit wala si daddy Jaypee (sa ECHO Proud roster), ay kaya namin," said roamer James "Jeymz" Gloria. "Yung pagiging captain material ni Jaypee yung nawala samin, kaya nag-adjust kami para magtulungan kaming lahat. Kinailangan namin magstep-up dahil nawala sya," added Johnville “Outplayed” Villar.

Meanwhile, the team also asked fans to support their MPL Philippines counterparts who are headed to the MPL-PH Season 12 Playoffs season starting 25 October 2023. "Suportahan niyo rin 'yung team namin (ECHO Loud) sa paparating na Playoffs," shared Jeymz.

On the other hand, first runner up Omega Neos is composed of Eric Joseph “Cyre” Mercader, Christian “West” Mangabay, Ron Matthew “Matt” Papag, Dan Nathaniel “Dan” Yambao, Ryan Michi “Rayl” Asaoka, Luke Andrei "Luke" Redioca, and Mark Glenn “Super Markkk” Florencio. The team is headed by coach Patrick Tetro “Dhap” Palacio.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph