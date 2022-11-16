ECHO PH says farewell to 3MarTzy

WHILE ECHO PH could have waited until the end of the M4 World Championship for their roster makeover, the team opted to make changes right off the bat.

Out goes Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico from the team, with ECHO PH officially making their announcement on Facebook.

While Season 9 saw 3MarTzy play a prominent role as part of star-studded House of Highlights lineup, Season 10 saw him relegated to the bench, with the team opting to select Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya over him.

The move paid dividends, as ECHO PH was able to synergize well which in turn led to their M4 World series berth.

With ECHO already securing their world series spot, the team announced their final lineup, with 3MarTzy not making make the cut.

Instead it would be Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz and Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira who would be their reserves alongside the main five of Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Sanford, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, and Alston "Sanji" Pabico.

However, 3MarTzy's departure isn't just the only shakeup that took place as the team posted about a trial session for aspiring professional players.

Assessing the prospects of 3MarTzy with other MPL teams

3MarTzy's experience and skill (most prominently featured during his stint with Work Auster Force) would serve as an asset for most MPL teams.

Nexplay EVOS might be in need of a new EXP laner, given the rumors of Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse shifting his sights to Blacklist International.

Then there's Onic PH, who may be looking for a more stable EXP laner as the team would constantly shuffle between Landher "Der" San Gabriel and Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo.

And then, given TNC's performance in Season 10, it could be possible that the Phoenix might undergo a massive rebuild and give 3MarTzy a chance to return.

But 3MarTzy may also consider traveling overseas, like many Filipino talents.