ECHO goes loud and proud, dominates S11 Team of the Season

ECHO GOES LOUD AND PROUD as all of its members became a part of MPL Philippines Season 11 Team of the Season.

With an impressive 4-0 rout against the defending MPL champions Blacklist International in the grand finals, and the dismantling of the top seeded Bren Esports and the up-and-coming RSG Slate PH in the playoff rounds, the Orcas proved their prowess, heading into their MSC 2023 campaign.

The likes of Alston "Sanji" Pabico, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera all had their impressive moments especially in the Season 11 playoff rounds. SanFord even bagged the finals MVP award.

With the accolade, each member attains $500 as a reward.

This marks the first time that the Team of the Season award came from one whole team as previous iterations of the award featured four members from one team, and one or two distinguished player/s from another team.

Other worthy contenders

While the main roster of ECHO PH are worthy of the award, there were others who likewise left a strong impression.

John "Irrad" Tuazon could be a contender in the jungler role especially with how he wowed the MPL scene with his performances and also through his confidence. He did mention that his Lancelot play was better than KarlTzy.

His teammate, Dylan "Light" Catipon could also be a strong contender as he has been one of the most consistent performers in RSG.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports' Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo who garnered MVP honors was snubbed in the 1st team awards. Even his teammate Marco Stephen "Super Marco" Requitiano could've been a candidate given the numerous Player of the Week awards he attained.

And speaking of consistency, that's exactly what Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap brings in Blacklist International, given that he has served as the team's beacon in most teamfights.