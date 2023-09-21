ECHO PH, Bennyqt, MLBB receive nomination in Esports Awards

IT SEEMS 2023 is the year where ECHO PH stamped their mark in the scene as the team garnered two nominations in the upcoming Esports Awards, which will be held on November 30, 2023.

PHOTO: Esports Awards

The MLBB organization as a whole, was nominated as the Esports Team of the Year, alongside Team Vitality (CSGO and Rocket League), Fnatic (VALORANT), Evil Geniuses (VALORANT), JD Gaming (League of Legends), W7M Esports (Rainbow 6 Siege), TSM (APEX Legends), New York Subliners (Call of Duty), andGaimin Gladiators (Dota 2).

ECHO PH secured major accolades in 2023 where the team secured the M4 World Championship and MPL PH Season 11 trophies by sweeping Blacklist International.

But it wasn't only the organization as a whole that was nominated as Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales was also given the nod as the Esports Mobile Player of the Year.

The M4 finals MVP will clash against Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale), Gaku "Gaku" Mukai (Clash of Clans), Erik 'Joker' Granström (Brawl Stars), Burenbayar 'TOP' Altangere (PUBG Mobile), Tensai (Brawl Stars), and Peng 'Fly' Yunfei (Honor of Kings).

Meanwhile both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and MOONTON also received nominations, with the former bagging the Mobile Game of the Year and Esports Game of the Year, while the latter securing the Publisher of the Year award.

Fans can get a chance to vote for their chosen winners until 11/20/2023.

