ECHO PH avenges losing slump, sweeps Barangay Omega

IN THEIR previous matchup, ECHO PH suffered on the hands of Omega Esports as the latter capitalized on the former’s second unit.

And with the main ECHO roster playing, it was time to exact their revenge, which they pulled off with a 2-0 sweep. Their victory ended the team's losing slump against Omega since the Season 9 playoffs.

KarlTzy the savior

Omega Esports went with a surprise Phoveus jungle for Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui in Game 1, which meant that the team was gunning all their resources to deal with Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales’ Claude.

And how did it pan out? While it was a good answer against the threat of Bennyqt, ECHO’s early game was overwhelming for the Barangay as their extreme mobility threatened their rivals. With their Mathilda and Chou combo, Omega was left stunned.

However, they did have a solid response as Duane “Kelra” Pillas was smoothly pushing the top lane, accumulating resources. He even provided the pincer play for Omega which initially looked successful, only for Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya to deny his positioning which bode well with the Mathilda and Chou tandem.

But it was in teamfights were both teams delivered the thrills. It was a massive exchange of tactics as Bennyqt and Yawi were deadset on eliminating Kelra while Omega did everything to weaken Bennyqt. However one player stood out: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s Julian became a major pest and Omega struggled to deal with him.

In order to weaken ECHO, Omega bursted down KarlTzy, and it seemed like they were able to deliver the winning touch as they were about to end the game at the 21st minute.

But KarlTzy had other plans and produced a miraculous 4-v-1 defense, spearheading the Orca’s surprise come-from-behind win in Game 1.

While Game 1 was a close game for both teams, the second game was the ECHO Express running like a freight train.

It was the dynamic duo of Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera and Alston “Sanji” Pabico that frightened Omega, then combined with the mechanical prowess from KarlTzy, ECHO was able to dictate the entire game.

One by one, the pieces crumbled and Game 2 was simply a flawless ECHO victory.

KarlTzy: The Man on a Mission

Ending their losing streak against Omega Esports, KarlTzy expressed how he felt after the match.

A driven KarlTzy revealed in the press conference that the job isn't done yet as he aims to exact his revenge in the playoffs.

“Wala lang po kase hindi pa naman playoffs yun e. Gusto ko sila sa playoffs durugin," said the M2 MVP.

