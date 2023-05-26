ECHO faces Turkish pride while Blacklist challenges Todak in MSC 2023 groups

THE GROUP STAGE draw results have been revealed as both our Filipino representatives ECHO PH and Blacklist International have now been seeded.

The reigning MPL Philippines champion is placed in Group A where they'll encounter the prowess of Turkey's Fire Flux Impunity. Members of the Turkish squad were once part of Incendio Supremacy, a team that surprised the community due to their herculean performances in the M4 World Championship.

During their M4 run, Incendio nearly gave Blacklist International a scare while pushing fellow dark horse contenders Falcon Esports in a gruelling 5-game clash in the lower bracket.

Besides Fire Flux Impunity, ECHO will also face Team EVO from Laos.

Meanwhile Blacklist International was bracketed in Group D, where they'll face Malaysia's Todak Esports. The Malaysian squad is renowned for introducing unorthodox hero pools that could potentially surprise the Codebreakers.

And going outside of Southeast Asia, Blacklist will also challenge Team Occupy from Egypt. The MENA-based squad is currently led by Filipino coach Kevin "Ola" Olavere.

PHOTO: Team Outplay

Other groups revealed

As our two Filipino orgs will slug it out, other groups have teams featuring our Filipino imports.

In Group C, Onic Indonesia's Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda will challenge North America's Team Outplay, which boasts Peter Bryce "Basically" Lozano, Rainiel Jhim "URESHIII" Logronio, and recent acquisition in head coach Steven Dale "Dale" Vitug.

But besides Team Outplay, there's also Cambodia's Burn X Flash who has Mariusz "Donut" Tan, one of the superstars in the Cambodian MLBB scene.

Then in Group B, Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera could make his long awaited return in the competitive scene with EVOS Legends.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines

Group Stage Format

The group stages will feature a single round robin, with each match following a best-of-three format. The top two from each group will proceed to the playoffs, while the bottom seed will be eliminated. This will happen from June 10 until the 13th.

If last season's playoff rounds showcased a lower bracket, allowing teams to bounce back from losing in the upper bracker, this year the MSC decided to remove this approach, pressuring teams to win at all costs.

All the matches in the playoffs will be in a best-of-five format, with the grand finale being different given its best-of-seven nature.

The MSC 2023 will happen in the Aeon Mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This marks the first time that the MSC extends its borders beyond Southeast Asia.