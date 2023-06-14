ECHO faces TODAK, while Blacklist challenges FIMP in MSC 2023 knockouts

THE MSC 2023 knockout stages have already been set as the eight teams have already been seeded.

The defending MPL PH champs, ECHO Philippines is given a chance to challenge the Malaysian champions, TODAK. The latter is renowned for their unorthodox methods and flexible hero pools, while the former is known for their explosive setup plays and S-tier micro and macro mechanics.

Meanwhile ECHO's local rivals Blacklist International will challenge the MSC dark horses and the only non-SEA team, Fire Flux Impunity. The Turkish squad has been a surprise in the MSC as they managed to give ECHO a loss in the group stages.

In the press conference, Blacklist shotcaller Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna mentioned that she wishes to face FIMP in the finale of the MSC, but given the recent format where the lower bracket has been removed, her aspirations have now been extinguished.

Other notable matchups

Other matches involved the rematch of the MPL Indonesia Season 11 finals as both Onic Esports and EVOS Legends will go head-to-head. Onic swept the Roaring Tigers, 4-0 in their previous encounter, all thanks to the immaculate performances of Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Gilang "SANZ."

Then in Match 1, RSG Singapore will challenge the pride of Cambodia, Burn X Flash, a team boasting the talents of Filipino gold laner, Mariusz "Donut" Tan.

With no lower bracket matches, this year's knockout stage could pack a punch.