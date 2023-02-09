ECHO aims to forge a new dynasty in Season 11

ECHO PH'S VICTORY PARADE after their M4 World Championship run are signs that the team could potentially build a new dynasty in the Philippine Mobile Legends scene.

Given what they've accomplished, it was no surprise that Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Frederic "Bennyqt" Gonzales, Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya, and Alston "Sanji" Pabico will all stay with the team.

And mentoring this team will be none other than Coaches Harold "TicTac" Reyes and Robert "Trebor" Sanchez. Both have made crucial tactical decisions which were magnified in the grand finale against Blacklist in M4.

Off the bench, ECHO will be banking on Jian "Jian" Cedric Magtibay, but they might have more options with their MDL roster.

ECHO's MDL team consists of Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar, Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Mark Justine "Zaida" Palma, James "Jeymz" Gloria, and Renz Adrian "Seichu" Lope. This team is coached by Limuelle "eLLE" Galera.

A new dynasty in the making?

ECHO's playstyle back in the M4 was revolutionary as they combined their signature 'House of Highlights' playstyle with Blacklist's usage of the 'Utility jungler' role.

This makes the Orcas a massive threat as they could surprise their foes with their mastery of macro mechanics, as seen with their ability to dissect the map courtesy of their tower diving antics, or Bennyqt's backdoor plays.

What even makes them more impressive is the development of the San-San duo of Sanji and SanFord. The former is introducing an unorthodox set of midlaners as Sanji is renowned for taking calculated risks, which contrasts the traditional play safe and position-centric nature of the position.

Then there's SanFord who has now reached the world class status in the EXP lane role given how he could stand his ground against the likes of Rivaldi "R7" Fatah.

Now that Season 11 is fast approaching, the Orcas could be swimming faster than Kadita's rough waves in establish a new kingdom in the MPL.