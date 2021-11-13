Catching up to Letran, EAC, LPU grab share of lead in Mobile Legends Varsity Cup

EMILIO Aguinaldo College and Lyceum of the Philippines University gained a piece of lead with Letran after besting their counterparts in Day 3 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) Friday.



The EAC Generals smothered San Beda, 2-0, while the LPU Pirates dug deep against the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in three games to stay perfect in the CCE that streams on CALM Network.



EAC and LPU joined fellow unbeaten Letran in front of the pack entering the homestretch of MVC preliminaries today, before the thrilling playoffs featuring the top eight squads out of the 10 pioneer CCE member schools.

Kyle Carlos and Emilio Aguinaldo College sweep San Beda in CCE Varsity Cup



Coming off a feisty 2-1 opening day win over Mapua University, the Generals hardly broke a sweat this time with a runaway 2-0 series win against San Beda in less than 30 minutes behind the heroics of ace player Kyle Carlos.



Carlos, who finished in the Final Four of the CCE 1v1 Exhibitions last month, claimed the back-to-back MVP honors behind an impressive core display of Hayabusa and Lancelot as EAC trounced San Beda, 21-5 and 23-9.



He was flawless in Game 1 that lasted only 13 minutes, flaunting Hayabusa with eight kills, zero deaths and seven assists (KDA) before unleashing a lethal Lancelot with a 10/1/9 KDA in Game 2 that ended in just 14 minutes.



Jomar Amador (Paquito and Esmeralda), Ralph Vincent Robin (Thamuz and X.Borg), Adrian De Guzman (Popol&Kupa and Chou) and Christian Angelo Cabuhat (Chang’e and Selena) provided support for Carlos in two easy wins.



“Gusto lang naming manalo kahit 2-0 o 2-1 man yan. Masaya kami dahil panalo para mapunta kami sa upper bracket,” said Carlos.

Jasper Cuevas and Lyceum take down Perpetual

Fresh off a one-day break after rolling past San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Lyceum shocked Perpetual led by 1v1 champion Jasper Cuevas with a close 2-0 win highlighted by a crucial lord steal in Game 2.



The Pirates snatched Game 1 despite a 14-16 deficit in kills, but they figured in a neck-and-neck second match before Yancy Remulla’s Ling saved the day with a timely retribution in the lord’s pit – paving the way for the finishing touches of Shawn Umali’s Chang’e riding the lord and minion wave.



Lorenzo Navarro’s Harley (6/2/8 KDA) captured the MVP honor in Game 1 while Umali’s Chang’e (9/1/9 KDA) got it in Game 2 with Remulla, Alvin Baetiong and Carlo Abadeza throwing in help.



Mapua University (Warren Bonifacio, Joaqui Garcia, Jasper Salenga, Adrian Nocum, Jomer Mercado, Angelo Parinas) then added to the piling woes of Perpetual following a 2-1 series win in the succeeding match.



Garcia’s Alice registered the CCE MVC’s most kills thus far, finishing with an 18/3/7 KDA in the all-important Game 3 as the Cardinals improved to 2-1 to enter the top four marching into the last qualifying day.



The Altas, for their part, suddenly slid to 1-2 as Cuevas along with Lean Martel, Shawn Orgo, Rey Joey Barcuma and Kyle Cuevas failed to follow up their emphatic win over Jose Rizal University.



Meanwhile, Arellano (Kai Oliva, Lars Sunga, Diego Ilao, Marlon Espiritu, Jifford Cahigas) finally barged into the win column after sweeping the squad of San Beda Damie Cuntapay, Yukien Andrada, Justine Sanchez, Tony Ynot and Gabriel Cometa.



The Chiefs, who bowed to College of St. Benilde (1-1) and San Sebastian (1-1), moved up to 1-2 to stay alive in playoff contention while the Red Lions remained winless in three matches after losses to Letran and EAC.

