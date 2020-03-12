Another one bites the dust: World's biggest video game expo canceled amid global pandemic

E3, or the Entertainment Entertainment Expo, has been canceled due to the worldwide pandemic of the COVID-19 virus.

E3 is the world’s biggest video expo where developers showcase their upcoming projects.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” Expo organizers said in a statement posted on E3’s website.

Prior to the announcement, several developers had already pulled out of the expo prior to the announcement.

E3 was originally scheduled this coming June 9 to 11. The expo has long been the go-to event for the largest video game developers to announce their upcoming video game title. E3 2019 saw the announcement of much-awaited Cyberpunk 2077’s release date, as well as a reveal of UbiSoft's Watchdogs Legion and Electronic Arts' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Despite the cancellation of the expo, organizers are also coordinating an online experience to give would-be exhibitors a chance to showcase their projects.

“We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com,” the statement said.