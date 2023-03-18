E2MAX looks back and reflects on Kelra's growth and maturity

THROUGHOUT THE YEARS, Duane "Kelra" Pillas has evolved from his rookie season all the way to his godlike performances in Seasons 10 and 11.

If back in Season 7, Kelra was a complimentary piece alongside Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez, Season 9 saw him become the main focal point in Omega Esports' gameplan.

And with how he played in Seasons 10 and 11, it can be argued that Kelra has reached the highest peak in terms of skill level.

Given his progress in his career, Coach Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic looked back at his character development in the scene.

"Ako talaga simula noong nag-start siya sa professional scene talaga, nasubaybayan ko talaga yung growth niya, hindi lang sa loob ng laro pati yung outside, yung maturity niya, nakita ko na from the start na ano talaga na alam mo," started Omega's analyst.

He added: "Magaling pero batang pasaway, pero habang tumatagal na kasama ko siya, nakikita ko talaga yung maturity niya and syempre proud na proud ako na nandoon ako na kasama siya."





Supporting Kelra

As he went on, E2MAX mentioned about assisting Kelra in his progress.

"And syempre parang tutuloy-tuloy namin na susuportahan si Kelra since kami na yung mga nakasama niya talaga, parang kami yung tinuturi niyang kuya from the start of the professional scene."

He added: "Tutuloy-tuloy lang namin na mapupunta talaga siya sa pinaka-peak niya as a player kase yung performance laging nandoon e. So kailangan lang namin patnubayan yung maturity niya outside the game," he said.

During last season's press interview with the MPL managers, Kelra's maturity was one of the discussions, as Omega team manager Rhea “Persian Cas” Navarro, revealed the struggles she had in managing the 'Gold Standard.'

“Aminado talaga ako, at first, talagang matigas talaga ang ulo niya (Kelra),” the former ML pro player admitted. “But nakita ko kasi kung ano yung weakness ni Kelra, and ano talaga yung kulang. By then, doon namin siya in-assess, ano ba ang dapat naming gawin?”

“Feel ko sa kanya, nandun yung love, but kulang sa guidance,” said Persian.