E-Gilas takes sweet revenge against Australia with decisive 81-55 victory

WHATEVER E-Gilas was feeling in their first game against Australia, they completely shook it off for game number two.

The Philippine side took sweet revenge in a decisive 81-55 win — a complete reversal (plus a hefty chunk of change) of the first match’s result of 70-53.

Aljon "Shintarou" Cruzin, the Philippine side’s star player and generally acknowledged one of the region’s best NBA 2K point guards, was in top form from both beyond the arc and on the paint. Taking both wide open threes and penetrating deep into the paint for decisive dunks, he ended up with 37 points.

Ever the playmaker, Shintarou's assists to both Philippe "IzzoIV" Herrero IV and Custer "Custer" Galas also resulted in quick alley oops or uncontested threes.

Clark "Clark" Banzon, meanwhile, contributed 19 points for the Philippines off 6-of-11 shooting.

E-Gilas set the pace early, pulling away by the second half with a 16-point lead. A valiant effort in the succeeding frames by Australia’s shooting guard Coopr and power forward Squoogs was not enough to get the E-Boomers even close.

At a previous match, Philippine team captain Philippe “IzzoIV” Herrero acknowledged that there may have been latency issues that affected the Philippine play during their first game against Australia. Looks like that’s completely solved now — and how.