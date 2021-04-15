E-Gilas returns to expanded Fiba Esports Open, as 60 teams compete in NBA 2K tilt

E-GILAS is back.

The men’s national team for basketball esports will head to the Fiba Esports Open III, set to run from April 16 to 18.

The all-star NBA 2K lineup from the last Fiba Esports Open tilt carries over pretty much intact, with Philippe Herrero, Clark Banzon, Aljon Cruzin, Rial Polog Jr., Arnie Sison, and Custer Galas. Rocky Braña, present since the first iteration of the team, has stepped away, replaced by Ian Santiago. Nite Alparas remains the team coach.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It’s a much bigger competition this time around, with 60 teams competing all over the world, compared to the last edition’s 38.

Joining the Philippines in the Southeast Asia conference are Vietnam, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and perennial rivals Indonesia.

E-Gilas is slated to face Vietnam and Maldives tomorrow in the group stage. The best-of-three semifinals and finals are scheduled for April 17 and April 18, respectively.

All games will be livestreamed on Fiba's Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels.

Continue reading below ↓

“We’ll do everything we can to support them,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al S. Panlilio. “Our team is eager to prove that we’re the best in the region and I’m sure they’ll make us proud.”

In the Fiba Esports Open II, E-Gilas reached the finals, but fell in back-to-back games versus Australia.