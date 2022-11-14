Duckeyyy sarcastically slams fans for mass-tagging him on Baloyskie's post

FINALLY, AFTER being massed reported on Facebook, which limited his social media posts, Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro was able to air out his thoughts on the accusations hounding Geek Fam's Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy.

While one might expect a lengthy, detailed post, the M2 World Championship coach opted to go for a sarcastic approach.

As Baloyskie defended himself from the wrath of the MLBB community, who accused him for allegedly leaking scrim results, Duckeyyy's notifs were flooded with fans in an attempt to force him to spill the beans.

Here's what Coach Duckeyyy has to say to the mass-tagging.

"[I] Got tagged a gazillion times on Baloy's post. Somewhere around this planet, you halfwits are depriving a village of an idiot. Your birth certificates might be an apology letter from a condom factory. Go check them."

But he wasn't done insulting them. In Baloyskie's official statement, Coach Duckeyyy further added salt to the wound as he kept lambasting on his taggers for their reading comprehension.

"GO ON TAG ME HERE PEOPLE WITH THE READING COMPREHENSION OF A GOLD FISH!" said the Bren Esports head coach.

Given Coach Duckeyyy's response, it still remains a mystery on who the leaker was.