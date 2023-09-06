DubsteP exploring transfer options as VCT restricted free agent

IT SEEMS TEAM SECRET might be headed to a new direction as cryptic Twitter posts from the team's members have raised a lot of eyebrows in the VALORANT esports scene.

A fan favorite and one of the best duelists in the Pacific region, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, hinted his potential departure from the team on his official Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On his Tweet he said: "Team Secret has given me permission to explore (trade or transfer) opportunities for the 2024 VCT season as a restricted free agent. Please contact management@teamsecret.gg for all relevant enquiries. Willing to play any role needed."

However he wasn't the only one who could depart the team as Singapore's Lionel Lim "lenne" You Xiang likewise Tweeted the same thing.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

PHOTO: DubsteP/Facebook



Vouching for their teammates

As these two players from Secret posted about their status with the team, head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem vouched for his two players, praising their work ethic and the contributions they brought to the team.

Warbirds had high praise for DubsteP saying: "Hard vouch. Great player, amazing personality, willing to sacrifice for the team. Can play any position or role. Definitely a 'heart and soul of the team."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Other members from the team such as Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco and Adrian "invy" Reyes likewise expressed their support to DubsteP.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph