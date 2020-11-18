Reports: Dua Lipa, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playable characters in ‘FIFA 21’

AN upcoming update to the FIFA 21 might bring more unlockable celebrity faces into your rosters.

Data miners plumbing the files of FIFA 21’s new PC update have uncovered info that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid will be popping up as celebrity faces in the game.

According to PDFs uploaded by data miner Blade Johnson, they’ll be joined by pop stars Dua Lipa and DJ Snake, Formula One racers Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, surfer Gabriel Medina, footvolley champ Natalia Guitler, YouTube influencer Fred (Desimpedidos), and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

It’s speculated that you’ll only be able to use them in the VOLTA League, FIFA 21’s street football mode.

Here’s some leaked footage of Dua Lipa:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s also speculation that David Beckham will be added as a full-blown Icon in the game. Enterprising players have uncovered data for three different versions of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder — with stats (and faces) to reflect different stages of his long career.

Some fans have been pointing out that the face scans of the celebrity players (Dua Lipa, in particular) have been given more attention than some of the actual football players in the game.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.