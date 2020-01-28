Team Secret outlasts Evil Genius to win DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major

European DOTA 2 team Team Secret outclassed Filipino Abed "Abed" Yusop's Evil Genius squad, 3-2 to win the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20.

Team Secret dismantled EG with a 35-minute decider game. The Europeans ended the match with a 36k gold lead with all three core heroes on top of their rivals. Secret clamped down EG's carry Artour "Arteezy" Babaev's Drow Ranger and Yusop mid-lane Viper with their Phantom Lancer and Bat-Rider picks to stop any snowball attempts from the American squad.

Despite a one-sided game five, the two teams were evenly matched in the series with EG taking game one and three convincingly. Secret, on the other hand, hand the North Americans' number with their last pick Meepo in game two and their pick-off comp of Tiny, Leshrac, and Enchantress in game four.

With the win, Team Secret will take home $300,000 (more than P15 million) and 4850 DPC points. While EG takes home $160,000 (more than P8 million) and 3000 DPC points.

Meanwhile Philippine-based squad, TNC Predator finished the tournament at 7th to 8th after losing in a close game against European squad Team Liquid.

TNC composed of Filipinos Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Armel "Armel" Tabios, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, with Australian Damien "Kpii" Chok and Korean Park "March" Tae-Won, will split $40,000 (more than P2 million) for their finish and 450 DPC points.

TNC was set for a disappointing finish failing to win a single in the group stage and start the tournament in the lower bracket. The Pinoy team bounced back in the main tournament dispatching fellow Southeast Asian teams Reality Rift in the first round and kabayan Djardel "DJ" Mampusti's Fnatic at the second round of the lower bracket.

With their 7th to 8th place finish, TNC still remains on top of the DPC ladder with a total of 5300 points almost a shoo-in invite to Dota 2's annual The International tournament this August in Sweden.