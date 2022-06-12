Talon, RSG make mark in Division 1 as Fnatic and Boom survive debuts

THE DOTA 2 Pro Circuit Southeast Asia Tour III Division One is shaping up to be extremely competitive as teams make their last push to The International 2022.

Division One saw its first full week of 2-1 series since February 2021, the first season of the new DPC format.

Opening the new season was a Talon victory over Polaris, 2-1. It was a dominant game one from Talon who controlled the new-look Polaris, finishing the game in 37:30 minutes with a 31 to 14 kill score.

Polaris would return the favor in Game 2 with a dominant performance of their own, wrapping it up in just over 42 minutes with a 35 to 18 kill score.

Talon would have the last laugh, though, winning the decider with a 33 to 13 kill score in little over half an hour. Talon midlaner Mikoto lead his team with 11/1/14 KDA while carry 23Savage was unstoppable on his Medusa with a 9/0/13 KDA.

Fellow Division I debutant RSG also made their mark following a massive upset against T1, 2-1. RSG’s Keeper of the Light and Bloodseeker comp outlasted T1’s damage in Game 1 en route to a 58-minute victory. Midlaner Ng "xsilearn" Anwei had 11/2/26 on the KOTL ensuring that carry Wong "mks" Sim An's Bloodseeker wouldn’t be caught out in any T1 team fight.

T1 changed tactics in Game 2, going for a more aggressive pushing comp. Support Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon's Marci was always on RSG’s heroes. landing her Rebound and Dispose combos, while midlaner Karl "Karl" Matthew Baldovino's Ember Spirit and carry Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos’ Dragon Knight mobile enough to catch up for the pick-off.

Karl had a 16/2/15 KDA while Gabbi had 10/2/12.

But it was RSG who came out on top in the decider, winning in under 33-minutes after punishing T1’s over-aggressions. Midlaner xsilearn had 11/4/7 on his Leshrac while carry mks had 9/1/12 on the Terrorblade. Meanwhile, offlaner Lee "Xiaoyu" Qian Yu had 8/1/13 on his Pangolier, finding crucial crowd controls on T1’s offlane Enigma to prevent that comeback Backhole opportunity.

Earlier in the week, we also saw Boom beating Team SMG 2-1 in their opener on Monday, Fnatic also managed a reverse sweep against Nigma Galaxy SEA on Thursday. Nigma SEA bounced back on Saturday with a reverse sweep of their own against Polaris Esports.

It’s also going to be a great weekend of SEA Dota 2 as Boom Esports faces Talon Esports on Saturday, June 18, and immediately following is Fnatic going against RSG.

TNC recovers as Execration wins opener in DPC Division II

TNC managed to recover from their disappointing Division II opener, sweeping Army Geniuses, 2-0, on Saturday. TNC was reverse-swept by DPC newcomer Summit Gaming last Monday.

Meanwhile, all Pinoy team Execration started their campaign on a high note after sweeping DPC newcomer Atlantis on Thursday.

It was the opposite for the remaining PH base squads Made In the Philippines (former UD Vessuwan) and Neon Esports as they found themselves on the receiving end of a sweep. Neon Esports was swept by Army Geniuses last Wednesday while MIPH lost against Lilgun on Thursday.

