Dota 2's The International returns with prize pool worth P1.9 billion

AFTER ITS unexpected cancellation last year, The International 10 is pushing through this year, carrying over a whopping $40,018,195 prize pool.

Valve, Dota 2’s developer, made the announcement early Wednesday. The International 10, will still be held in Stockholm, Sweden from August 5 to 15, 2021.

The world’s 18 best Dota 2 teams compete in DOTA 2’s biggest annual tournament. The top 12 teams from the current Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) will earn a direct invite to the tournament, while the remaining 6 will come from the regional qualifiers from Dota's 6 major regions: China, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America.

Aside from The International, Valve is introducing new Supporters Clubs, giving teams another way of earning revenue from the game.

The Supporters Clubs will give players in-game items made by the team they’re supporting. These in-game items include in-game badges, sprays and emoticons, HP-bar badges, loading screens, and best of all, customized voice lines for spamming.

Continue reading below ↓

Each team will earn 50% for each of their Supporters Clubs sales — a strategy similar to Valve’s team sticker sales system in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The first installment of Supporters Clubs will run until The International 2021 and will feature 17 teams. Valve has already stated that they will add more teams when they approve new content from the squads. Valve also notes that future runs of Supporters Clubs will appear in future Majors.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.