Dota 2 legend N0tail reflects on life, new role after TI10

AS HE joined a roundtable online interview with the press, Johan "N0tail" Sundstein was fresh from taking care of two adorable new puppies and his admittedly new ‘job’ as a dog dad.

"It’s just been small puppies all day," N0tail mused. "They are named Bjørn and Ulv which basically means bear and wolf."

The two-time champion recently decided to step away from the playing role and opted for a more of a backend role with this year’s comparatively young OG squad.

With his current break from competing at the highest level of Dota, N0tail talks about what he wants to do in the immediate future.

"I want to get more involved in OG, hopefully soon in streaming. I wanna make some content and even cast some games," said the two time TI champion in a press conference for Red Bull's River Runes event.

He added: "I want to do a lot of things. But of course I have to take care of the puppies and I want to take a break from being in front of the computer all the time. I think I’m making the right choice."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

N0tail is positive about OG's outlook

N0tail considers OG to be the biggest winner of the post-TI10 shuffle with their young and exciting roster led by support player, Mikhail "Misha" Agatov, who was discovered by Sebastien "Ceb" Debs while they were playing in a pub together.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Previous surprise signees like Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen and Ana "Ana" Pham for OG have definitely paid off in the past in great fashion. Sundstein believes this roster has a real chance to make waves in this upcoming DPC season and hopefully The International 11.

‘I’ve always had a voice and a choice with the roster. I did not suggest Topias but I loved the idea from Ceb," he recounted. "Tal (Fly) was the one who found Ana. Young players can show themselves and be found. It’s destiny but life is weird and there are many ways and they seized this opportunity."

He even talked about how much fun he had in this year’s TI with his beloved hair flip introduction.

If someone ever offered him to be a hair model, he would definitely consider it. He’s thinking about cutting it already because as good as it looks, he considers it very time-consuming with all the drying and the conditioning.

"Maybe if I get a hair model or a shampoo sponsor, things might change about cutting it but we’ll just have to wait and see!"

N0tail is going to take a short detox from being in front of the computer all the time and just enjoy life on the slower pace and even try his hand in gardening before getting back stuck on helping OG secure another Aegis.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.