Fnatic continues flawless run, while Talon sweeps Division II

FNATIC outlasted Polaris Esports, 2-1 to continue standing atop the DPC ladder.

It was a quick Game 1 stomp for the SEA juggernaut as Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto’s Templar Assassin had a breakout 14/0/6 game.

While it looked like it would be an easy sweep for Fnatic, Polaris managed to stall out the game to 55 minutes before managing to take out four of Fnatics' heroes around the Roshan pit to secure the Aegis and prevent their last lane of barracks from falling down. It was at this moment that Polaris found its groove and took the gold lead.

Mc “Lelouch” and John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas later found a buyback-less Death Prophet as well as a lingering support Monkey King in the 72 minutes which allowed them to finally break Fnatic’s Ancient in the 74th minute of the thriller.

Game 3 was another hour-long stunner as both teams went at it. However, great positioning from Armel “Armel” Tabios’ Templar Assassin at the 60th-minute team fight kept Polaris from gaining any meaningful advantage. Another team fight at the 62nd-minute mark saw Fnatic wipe all of Polaris’ heroes and end the game at 63 minutes.

Armel had 14/3/14 in the Game 3 win while Djardel “DJ” Mampusti added another 13 kills and 16 assists on his support Hoodwink by sniping Polaris’ heroes.

DPC recap continued

Later that day, Boom Esports ended Execration’s Division I journey after reverse sweeping the all-Pinoy squad, 2-1.

Execration came out swinging as they mounted a comeback to win Game 1. Mark Anthony “Bob” Urbina was massive on his midlane Lina with an 8/3/8 KDA, while Offlaner Justine Ryan “Tino” Grimaldo added another 7 kills and 11 on his Dragon Knight.

Boom Esports quickly recovered in Game 2 with a quick 22-minute breakthrough. Midlaner Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer once again had himself a game as his Templar Assassin finished with a 13/1/8 KDA while Indonesian Offlaner Saieful “FBz” Ilham found pick-offs after pick-offs on his Sand King. He had 11/1/13 by the end of the game.

Game 3 was another Yopaj show as his Storm Spirit was simply untouchable, earning himself 17 kills and 16 assists in a monster performance. His team snuffed out Execration’s Division I lives in the 42-minute victory with a massive 43 kills to the all-Fil squad’s 13.

Earlier in the week, Polaris mounted a reverse sweep against Execration, 2-1, while Nigma Galaxy SEA pulled off a stunner after sweeping (2-0) Team SMG. Meanwhile, T1 earned their third straight sweep (2-0) against Neon Esports, on Thursday.

Fnatic is still atop the DPC ladder with an immaculate 4-0 record, while T1 is close behind with 4-1. Boom Esports is at third with 3-1. Team SMG are on the fourth seed with 3-2 while Polaris has an even win-loss at 3-3. Nigma Galaxy has 2-3 while Neon Esports has 1-4, rounding out the teams is Execration at 0-6 and officially the first team relegated to Division II.

Meanwhile, in DPC Division II

In Division II action, Talon Esports has secured its Tour 3 Division I spot after beating Pinoy squad UD Vessuwan, 2-1, on Saturday.

Indonesian Midlaner Rafli Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman had himself a series ñ, going 14/4/9 on his Storm Spirit in Game 1 and 9/1/18 on his Queen of Pain in Game 3.

The win gave Talon their sixth win and the first Division I promotion slot. They face Division II second seed RSG on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UD Vessuwan hopes to avoid elimination as they face RSG on Monday. They need a win to bolster their chances of staying in Division II.

Also in trouble of elimination is TNC Predator, who is currently tied with UD Vessuwan with a 1-4 record. They face bottom-seeded The Apes Esport on Thursday.

No team has been eliminated from the DPC just yet with five of the bottom teams in Division II still in close proximity to one another. A win or loss in week 5 could determine who’ll stay on for the DPC’s third tour and a guaranteed slot in the International Regional qualifier.

