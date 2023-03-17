Dota 2 documentary 'A Major Comeback' explores Ceb's return from retirement

PHILIPPINES, MARCH 17, 2023 - Former Red Bull OG Esports captain and back-to-back The International champion Sébastien “Ceb” Debs is set to release his first documentary about his unexpected return to the sport in 2022.

“CEB: A Major Comeback” takes a behind-the-scenes look at how Ceb, the retired Dota legend, came out of retirement to help a young and inexperienced roster in need of a captain. Out of practice and recovering from critical eye surgery, Ceb faced incredible challenges as he led his team to victory at the 2022 Stockholm Major.

The documentary did justice to the fantastic journey of Red Bull OG as it captured the remarkable comeback and shed light on the untold stories of one of the most beloved DOTA teams in the world.

In a statement about the documentary, Ceb said, "I'm excited to share my story with the world. It was an honor to be called back to Red Bull OG, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this team to victory. This documentary is about more than just me. It's about the strength and resilience of a team that never gave up."

Ceb is a Dota 2 legend and two-time TI champion with Red Bull OG Esports. He is widely considered one of the best players in the history of Dota 2. Ceb retired from professional play in 2019 but returned to Red Bull OG in 2022 to help his former team. His leadership and experience proved invaluable in setting down the foundation for the next generation of Red Bull OG players.

"CEB: A Major Comeback" is already available to watch on multiple platforms, including Red Bull OG Esports' official YouTube Channel.