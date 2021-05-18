Dota 2 champs OG jokingly snap up June Mar Fajardo, Kraken says 'I'm ready'

June Mar Fajardo is joining Dota 2 champs OG… That is, if the champs don’t make it to the next Major.

In a meme posted Monday night, OG has seemingly tapped San Miguel Beerman’s big man to be one of their representatives to the WePlay Anime Major if the defending TI champs fail to earn their slot.

Continue reading below ↓

In the now-viral meme, the International champs' "doppelgangers” featured the Kraken as a lookalike of OG's midlaner Topias "Topson" Miikka Taavitsainen.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Kraken, an avid Dota 2 player himself, was ready for the challenge, and commented on the post that he’s ready to go.

OG, meanwhile, acknowledged the six-time MVP with a shoutout of his gaming page AHOSGaming.

Continue reading below ↓

Fajardo kept up the lighthearted conversation, responding that he’ll be with the squad in Portugal after getting his swab test results.

At the moment, OG isn’t looking too good in the Dreamleague Season 15 DPC Western Europe Upper Division. The defending champs are tied with Team Secret for fourth with one game remaining.

Continue reading below ↓

They face off against second-seeded Team Liquid this Wednesday, with a win guaranteeing them a tie-break match between the winner of the Team Secret vs Brame matchup for the last Major slot and additional DPC points.

OG currently has 42.5 DPC points, 29th in the DPC standing. Only the top 12 teams will be given a Direct Invite to compete in The International. The six remaining teams will be pulled from regional qualifiers.

OG already has a history of making it to TI via regional qualifiers. Most notably, their win in 2018's International came via the European TI qualifiers after a messy last minute roster shuffle.