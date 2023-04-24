Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Dota 2 caster Aki: 'Kailangan yung Rufa Mae Quinto Dota announcer'

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Rufa Mae Quinto, Aki

    DOTA 2 has already featured one of the most iconic catchphrases from the Philippine esports scene as the term, "LAKAD MATATAG! NORMALIN! NORMALIN!" became a part of the game's client.

    But is it possible to have another set of Filipino catchphrases to be included in the game?

    Well Filipina Dota 2 shoutcaster and talent Erika Mei "Aki" Ilar decided to showcase her Rufa Mae Quinto impression while playing Dota.

    "Paano kaya kapag si Rufa Mae yung announcer no?" she pondered.

    Eventually, a list of catchphrases were formed.

    • "First blood! Go! Go! Go!"
    • "Double Kill! Yes Naman! Shinashabe ko sa inyo!"
    • "Single! Single! Double! Double Kill!"
    • "Yes naman! Todo na ito! Rampage!"
    • "GODLIKE! GO! GO! GO!"
    • "Gera na tooooo! Go! Go! Go! Pak na pak!"

    As she went on with her livestream she had a brief shoutcasting moment as Rufa Mae.

    "Ate girl! Ate girl! Hinahabol nila ako! Dalawang sentry na yung nilagay! Kita na pati kaluluwa ko! AHHHHHH!"

    In the end she told her viewers that a Rufa Mae Dota announcer is a must.

    "Kailangan natin sa buhay yung Rufa Mae Quinto Dota announcer. Kailangan talaga siya guys, hindi pwedeng hinde!"

    Given her impression, would Valve input a Rufa Mae announcer pack in Dota 2? What other announcer packs do you wish to see?

