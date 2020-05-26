Pro teams react to Dota 2 International Battle Pass tease

Finally, some good news for all you Dota 2-starved fans.

Almost a month since Valve announced the postponement of this year's International (TI10) due to COVID-19, the developers have confirmed the release of the annual esports tournament's Battle Pass on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

The Battle Pass is basically a features bundle for a particular staging of the Dota 2 Championships. Valve previously stated that they were planning to release it "soon instead of closer to the event itself," with their target date "at least a couple of weeks later than usual."

Here are just some of the in-game rewards that await those who will avail the TI10 tournament pass, as per the official release on the Dota 2 Blog:

"You'll be able to create Guilds and undertake group assignments; face a new daily dose of competitive Dota in the Battle Gauntlet; and eliminate specific enemy heroes for special Bounty Killing bonuses. With prizes awaiting you on the rewards line like a custom terrain; two hero-bending Pudge and Anti-Mage Personas; three new Arcana items for Wraith King, Queen of Pain, and Windranger; and so much more, the most-anticipated season in Dota has now begun."

As for the new dates of the delayed TI10, the organizers are only going to push through with the event when "we can be confident in our ability to deliver a safe and uncompromised tournament for the players and fans."

The lingering uncertainty about the next Dota 2 Championships didn't dampen the collective enthusiasm of professional teams for the Battle Pass:

No. 28 ranked (via GosuGamers) TNC Predator

No. 23 Nigma

No. 9 Virtus.pro

No. 5 Fnatic

Current No. 1 Team Secret

TI5 champion Evil Geniuses (No. 3)

Reigning back-to-back TI8 and TI9 champs OG (No. 12)

For more info, head to the full Battle Pass website by clicking here.

