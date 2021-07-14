Doncic, Kareem, Dirk, KD grace NBA 2K22 cover

LUKA Doncic spearheads the cover athletes for NBA 2K22 as the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years celebrates the 75th anniversary of the league.

"Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me," said the Dallas Mavericks guard, who will be front and center in the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital bundle.

"I'm proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe."

Aside from Doncic, NBA 2K is also giving a toast to the league's three generations of big men with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant also taking their place in the special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition cover, showcasing how the league's big men have evolved over the years.

How the NBA 2K22 covers were created

The special edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will feature a cover artwork painted by Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer, whose work in fine art is defined by complex compositions and a unique technique and style. His work is exhibited across the United States, with his most recent work being his “Civil Rights” series of paintings and compositions titled “America Must Change,” which made waves as TIME Magazine’s cover in July 2020.

“The NBA 2K cover has always been a vehicle for storytelling and a way to showcase the unique and diverse backgrounds of the athletes,” said Alfie Brody, NBA 2K vice president of global marketing strategy.

He added: “The culture around the game of basketball is vibrant and transcends geographical boundaries. This year, we want to showcase that global diversity via Charly’s amazing, one-of-a-kind art."

Players in North America can also purchase a special version of the Standard Edition featuring six-time WNBA All Star and WNBA Champion Candace Parker on the cover and available exclusively through GameStop and EB Games.

This is a landmark development as Parker becomes the first female cover athlete in the NBA 2K franchise, with the Chicago Sky star’s cover feature being the latest step in NBA 2K’s ongoing initiatives to feature women prominently in the game.

Japanese players can also purchase a special Standard Edition cover featuring Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura as he became the first Japanese player to reach the NBA Playoffs.

All editions of NBA 2K22 will be released worldwide on September 10, 2021 and are already available for pre-order.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. (We will reveal Philippine prices when we receive them.)

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will be available for $79.99 and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen consoles within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. at no additional cost.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

