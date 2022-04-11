Dogie reveals why he intends to leave Nexplay EVOS

SETSUNA “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio has mentioned in a previous vlog post last month that he plans to leave Nexplay EVOS by the end of Season 9.

As for his reasons? According to him: “Gusto ko mag-reset, gusto kong magpahinga. Gusto ko ng bagong environment, like 95 percent sure na iyon. Gusto ko mag-grow pa.”

During an interview with Esquire Philippines' Mario Alvaro Limos, Dogie further explained why he plans to let go of his stint with Nexplay EVOS.

“For me, staying [in] NXP [was because] passion ko ito. I came from Belgium, like esports there is super big. Like sa EU, NA, it’s super big. Pagdating dito sa Pilipinas, I really want to have a slot in the MPL and make my own,” he said.

AkoSi Dogie is aiming for bigger things on the horizon

Active in the league since the very first season, Dogie feels that he can still do more to fly the Philippine flag, especially given Nexplay's status as a SEA-based organization.

“It’s not because I want to leave Nexplay. It’s because, I’m not being racist, pero ang gusto ko kase when you say MPL Philippines, it’s only Philippine teams," he said.

“So kapag may nag-champion dito, magre-represent sa atin, hindi yung same brand sa ibang bansa. Gusto ko talaga Pinoy at Pinoy lang. It’s our country so gusto ko talaga Pilipinas yung lalaban sa ibang bansa.”

This could possibly the “growth” that he was referring to in his vlog. However, he did say that there is a 5 percent chance he could stay, depending on Nexplay’s plans for him.

In his vlog, he emphasized how grateful he was for the esports organizaton.

“Don’t get me wrong ah, ang laki nang naitulong ni Nexplay and nag-grow din ako with Nexplay and thankful din ako sa Nexplay but I think it’s time for me to hanapin yung sarili ko and i-open yung plano ko sa utak ko.”

Rumors have been swirling around that Dogie intends to revive the old Aether organization back. There were even vlogs where both he and French MLBB streamer Gemik discussed why the pioneering Mobile Legends organization collapsed.

