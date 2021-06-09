Dogie confirms: H2wo will stay on the team

IN A recent vlog post, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio announced that one of the members of Nexplay’s big three will stay on the team.

In a video entitled “Bad News”, Dogie mentioned that fan favorite midlaner John Paul “H2wo” Salonga will remain in Nexplay’s roster. You can start watching at the 4:45 interval onwards.

“Ngayon na-relay sa akin kung sino natanggal at kung sino magse-stay. Pwede kong sabihin kung sino yun and I think alam niyo lahat kung sino and that is… si H2wo,” the longtime MPL-PH veteran said.

While H2wo is guaranteed a slot in Nexplay’s lineup, one unnamed member will officially be ousted from the organization.

“Nawala dalawang player, isa confirmed na, yung isa on discussion,” the coach continued.

As for the other members, their fate is currently being deliberated by Nexplay’s management team.

Given the rumored franchise based format of the upcoming MPL-PH season 8, Dogie explained that the team’s parent company is currently handling the roster shuffle and that he will respect Nexplay’s final decision.

“Alam niyo na franchise league ang MPL Season 8, so nag-take over na yung kumpanya,” said the popular streamer.

He added: “Hindi ko sinisisi ang management dito kase they all have the right sa kumpanyang ito and season 8 is bigger than us. Hindi ko alam kung 100 million pesos, 40 million, 50 million, pero I’m sure na hindi bababa sa 20 million ang franchise fee.”

With the current state of the organization, Dogie mentioned that he hasn’t been heavily involved with livestreaming as he has currently felt the heat of the offseason.

Besides the rumored discussions in the bootcamp, Dogie likewise expressed his sentiments on MSC 2021.

He expressed his confidence that the Philippine representatives will dominate the playoffs, going as far as mentioning that both Blacklist International and Execration will have a “90% chance” of facing each other in the finals.

As of now, no official announcement on team rosters or the franchise model has been made by Nexplay.

