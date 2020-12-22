Dexie Diaz, GHOST Wrecker, Christine Samson + more streamers signed up by Smart

IN A major coup for gaming talent management agency Tier One Entertainment, 14 of its esports influencers have been signed up by telecommunications giant Smart.

Looking to leverage these influencers' followings — often in the millions, with many tuning in to watch their idols game every day — Smart entered into a "long-term partnership" with Tier One, both brands said in a statement.





Among Smart’s new signees are top streamers Dexie Diaz and GHOST Wrecker. On Facebook, these two reach nearly 9.5 million followers.

Here’s the complete list of influencers signed up by Smart.

Dexie Diaz

GHOST Wrecker

Christine Samson

Junnie Boy

CHYSE Wonderland

Aeriel Garcia

News Express

Blink Gaming

Nix

NikkiNikki

Kram Gaming

Mabs Gaming

Pabbie Gaming

Zildjian Gaming

“These are the new faces of celebritydom and star power: gamers,” said Joanne Llavore, vice president of Sales and Business Acquisition at Tier One. “Their digital content influences the next generation.”





Smart will be tapping these influencers, variously, as ambassadors or collaborators in various events and brand activations.

“Smart has contributed to the cultivation and the growth of the industry. Both in terms of professional players and even the casual gamers, or those that are still starting,” says Smart AVP, Go-to-Market and Subscriber Management Fidan Medel. “We do acknowledge that, especially in this time, how important gaming is.”