Despite trashtalking Micophobia, Hito remains proud of his former teammate

PRIOR TO the much-awaited Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports matchup, both teams exchanged heated blows on social media. Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, and Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio all had their say on social media.

Then, to add to the hype, Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy appeared in the MPL venue, his fit oozing BTS vibes. His statements during the broadcast, however, made him look more like a villain in K-drama shows.

With his sunglasses and dark apparel, the Omega Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO) went on a tirade against Nexplay EVOS and his best friend, Karl Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, who hinted on social media that he would not be able to play due to an illness.

Hito didn’t hesitate to mock Micophobia for not having a TV to watch the match.

“Paano siya nakakanood? Wala siyang TV! Hindi niya kayang ma-afford yun,” said Omega’s cheerleader during the pre-match MPL segment.

Then he reiterated that, whether he plays or not, Nexplay will still lose. “Kahit maglaro siya or hinde, walang maa-ambag e," declared Hito.



Micophobia fired back on his personal Facebook page.

“Hito anong hindi ako makakanood kasi wala akong pambili ng TV? Yung TV namin malaki pa sa bahay niyo!” wrote the Nexplay roamer.

He added more insult saying, “Si Hito halos lahat ng team sa MPL kaaway, hindi naman siya naka lineup.”

This never stopped Hito from mocking his rivals as during the post-match interview with Mara Aquino, Hito bluntly said: “Hindi na namin kailangan maghanda, talagang alam namim malalaglag ang NXP.”

Hito looks back at the past

While the two of them have been butting heads against each other, Hito revealed in the post-match press conference that he has been proud of what Micophobia has accomplished, especially knowing that the latter is now handling a food business.

Still, he couldn't help but throw a few jokes at his pal.

“Proud ako sa kanya bilang kaibigan ko kase nasisimulan niya yung gusto niyang gawin e. Tsaka naisahan ko yung tindahan niya e. Nagbayad ako doon, pero hindi ako kumain,” he said.

“Pagpatuloy lang niya, then kapag yumaman din siya, bigyan niya ako ng pera sana para hati kami sa kayamanan niya. Yun lang!"

Added Omega's CEO: "Proud ako sa kanya bilang kaibigan niya kase kami talaga mag-best friends sa totoong buhay and magkasama kami since 2017.”

It was during that time in 2017 where it all started as Hito and Micophobia became rivals in another game. Eventually they teamed up in Mobile Legends, lighting up the amateur scene playing for Work, alongside the likes of Duane “Kelra” Pillas and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio.

After their defeat of Nexplay EVOS, Omega Esports is now on to the playoffs, joining Onic PH and Blacklist International.

