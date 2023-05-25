Despite the lack of playing time, Dlar receives overwhelming love from fans

EVOS LEGENDS, a team that made leaps and bounds in MPL Indonesia Season 11, has finally revealed their final roster for the upcoming MSC 2023.

Even though Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera was never given a chance to play for the team, he was included in the team's final roster.

For Dlar, this could be an opportunity for him to bounce back and fully showcase his impressive array of skills, last seen in MPL Philippines Season 9...that is if coaches Steven Andreas "Age" Gunawan and Stenley "TaxStump" Hermawan would give him the green light.

And even if Dlar doesn't play, he still receives a huge degree of support and love from the community, something that he will forever be grateful.

DLARmies in the house!

When talking about his fanbase aka the DLARmy or DLARmies, Trinchera revealed to Spin.ph that they'd constantly converse and support their idol.

"Sa totoo yung mga DLARmy dito sa Pinas, kinakausap ko pa rin sila tapos sinusuportahan pa rin nila ako. Nagse-send sila sa akin, ang tagal ng mga subscription nila sa akin kahit mga siguro 2-3 years silang nakasuporta pa rin sa akin," Dlar explained. "Sobrang proud ako sa kanila, sobrang happy ako na patuloy pa rin sila sa pasuporta sa akin."

But his influence didn't just stop in the Philippines as he even touched the Indonesian MLBB community, something that he never expected.

"Tapos sa Indo naman, hindi pa ako nakagawa ng community para sa mga DLARmy sa Indonesia. Pero proud din ako na hindi ko in-expect na sobrang daming sumusuporta sa akin kahit hindi pa ako masyadong nakapaglaro. Talagang grabe yung suporta nila," he said to Spin.ph.

A perfect example that highlighted the support from the Indonesian fanbase stemmed from his M4 World Championship experience. It became so crowded that the security personel was forced to step in.

"Kahit nga sa mga mall, lalo na sa M4 venue, sabi ko 'Seryoso ba? Maraming nagpapa-picture sa akin kahit andalang ko lang maglaro? Bakit ganoon sobrang dami?" reflected the EVOS EXP laner.

"Grabe talaga silang sumuporta kase ano akong tao e, kumbaga kunwari kung may gustong magpa-picture, kahit pinipigilan ako ng mga bodyguard, nahihiya akong snob-in sila e."

Dlar the actor

While his professional playing career is currently in a hiatus, Dlar was given a chance to explore other ventures in Indonesia.

In one of the most surprising plot twists in his journey Dlar became an actor, an experience that was totally alien to him.

"Sa totoo lang yung experience ko nun, sabi sa'kin nung manager ko sa talent side, sabi niya po sa'kin may photoshoot, videoshoot. Tapos gulat po ako, bigla-biglang nung nasa venue na parang may mga set-set ganun parang sa artista," Dlar recounted.

He added: "Akala ko videoshoot, photoshoot lang. May acting pa pala.

Tapos yung mga kasama ko dun ng mga talent, yung main talent, yung tatlong main talent din, matatagal na pala silang artista."

If he was a Glorious Mythic in the Land of Dawn, Dlar was a Warrior-ranked player in terms of showbiz acting. Humbled by his lack of expertise, Dlar asked helped from the people involved.

"Tapos yung iba mga model na po, 3 years na ganun. Nagpapatulong po ko sa mga model na yun, 'Paano ba um-acting ganun?' Hindi ko alam paano um-acting ganun. Kaya sabi niya, 'Act lang, be normal lang.' Sobrang happy ako na naka-experience ako ng ganun."

Such an experience not only expounded his range of opportunities as it has likewise allowed him to dig deep and interact with other EVOS ambassadors, namely Ajil Alditto and Nadya Kheitna "Una" Putri.

He ended up being surprised that the former is an actor who has been involved in numerous projects.

"Kumbaga, si Ajil po nandun, tapos may isang brand ambassador po ng EVOS na si Una. May scene na nandun po ako ganun, nasama ako, tapos nagulat ako, artista pala yun (laughs). Nakakausap ko, hindi ko alam na artista pala siya, ayun naging tropa ko naman po siya ngayon."

Return to the Philippines

With the numerous opportunities he received, Dlar surely has a lot of stories that he can share to his family. Speaking about his family, the EVOS player recently published a vlog that highlighted his return home.

His family was even involved in a mukbang segment, where they ate various Indonesian dishes.

Fans who saw the video were touched by Dlar's familial love and down-to-earth personality. It became one of his most viewed videos, trending upon its release, and currently boasting 1.5 million views.

But most importantly, the video emphasized on the ovewhelming number of fans who would constantly motivate him.

"Sobrang natuwa po ako kasi yun nga ang daming nag-comment na parang pinapalakas pa nila loob ko. Kahit anong problema na dumating sa akin parang pinapalakas nila loob ko," he reflected.

Even when he was constantly bombarded with hate comments, fans would constantly shield him and looking back at his overall journey he realized how impactful he was to the community.

"Siguro yung pinaka-achievement ko yung hindi ko in-expect na maraming susuporta sa akin sa Indo, kasi kadalasan yung mga sinusuportahan nila yung sikat talaga, yung lagi naglalaro, maganda yung pinapakita sa laro. Ayun yung siguro yung pinaka-achievement ko yung mga Indonesian na sumusuporta sa akin."

And now with the MSC 2023 campaign on the way, Dlar will surely be motivated to show what he is capable of doing, whether inside or outside the Land of Dawn.





