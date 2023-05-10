Despite scrim problems, Sibol women's MLBB squad confident at podium finish

WITH ONLY one point and a 2nd place finish in the group stages, Sibol women's MLBB team, consisting of members from Omega Empress and ZOL Eastcreek would head to the playoffs, awaiting the outcome of Group B.

It was an expected outcome given that the Philippines was placed in the same bracket with the Indonesian powerhouse consisting of members from Bigetron Era, GPX Basreng, and MBR Delphnyne.

Yet despite the decent results, things could take a different turn had the circumstance been favorable.

It was revealed during the press conference that the members from Sibol had issues with scrimmaging, something that Coach Abraham "Unida" Unida revealed.

A lack of infrastructure

"Actually kase kaya nahirapan kami mag-scrim, maaga kase kaming dumating dito sa Cambodia and pagdating namin dito, walang training facility para mag-scrim, then yung net namin sa hotel is hindi siya pang-scrimmage," he revealed.

But the team's passionate drive was ultimately the key for them to overcome the hurdles ahead. With the help of PeSO, Sibol managed to mind a solution...a popular coffee shop.

"Pero dahil gusto namin makapag-practice, gumawa kami ng paraan with the help of Sibol, especially boss Marlon Marcelo na...hinelp kami para maka-provide kami ng financial para makapaglaro kami doon sa Starbucks."

Unida added: "Naglaro kami doon kahit rank games lang, ma-refresh lang ng mga heroes namin pero syempre, nag-review pa rin ng strat, yung review talaga hindi mawawala."

With the Sibol women's team arriving on May 6, the team had a plethora of time to train, but the lack of infrastructure hampered them.

Yet despite these issues, the team willed their way all thanks to their positive mentality.

"At first oo, kaya syempre nakakakaba, wala kaming practice sa mahabang araw, pero yung players ko kase positive thinkers sila. Sabi nila, 'Coach kahit i-refresh lang namin yung hero, pero yung review huwag mawawala.' Ganun yung players e kaya confident kami, mag-podium finish or maka-gold kami this SEA Games," reflected Unida.