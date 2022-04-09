Despite playoff elimination, Bren remains optimistic

BREN Esports’ Season 9 campaign was filled with highs and lows. With an ensemble featuring up-and-coming prospects from the amateur scene, the team showed a lot of promise with regards to their overall development.

It could even be argued that their roamer, Vincent “JOY BOY” De Guzman could bag the rookie of the season honors.

Unfortunately, their efforts weren’t enough, as Bren finished last in the regular season standings. While their rivals were able to find their groove in the first few weeks, Bren only managed to find the right combinations in Week 4. However, they still suffered from some heavy blows afterwards.

But despite the shaky performances this season, the team remained hopeful. Adi Padilla, the team’s manager, expressed the positives she saw this season in a press con.

“Actually, noong Season 9, kung tutuusin, kino-consider na pangit yung run namin, hindi gaano kaganda,” she said. “Pero if you think about it, yung players nakita ko silang nagste-step-up. As in maaga na silang nagigising, maaga na silang nagtre-training. Sobrang regular schedule, sobrang nasusunod lahat compared to before.”

She added by highlighting the team’s fighting spirit, saying, “Tapos kahit natatalo kami, mararamdaman mo, nakikita mo sa kanila na they were able to bounce back and I think that’s a very positive thing kase alam na nila kung paano maglaro sa stage. Na-overcome nila yung fear sa sarili nila."

Even the players from the team, specifically, David Charles “Flap” Canon, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, and Jomari “Jowm” Pingol likewise shared the same sentiments.

Been emphasizes importance of experience

Given Bren’s current roster filled with promising rookies, it can be argued that they were struggling in some of their games due to their inexperience.

But based on their victories that they accumulated this season against the likes of Onic PH and ECHO PH, there is potential to be seen, as emphasized by Coach Paulo “Pauloxpert” Munsayac.

“Hopefully nakita naman ng mga fans yung tinutukoy kong potential nilang lahat. Team A man yan or Team B, both those teams are actually super-super strong. Hopefully nakita niyo iyon and may tiwala pa rin kayo sa kanila for next season.”

Then he reiterated the importance of the experience that the team acquired this season.

“Super importante yung experience na nakuha nila. Hindi mo rin makukumpara yung amateur tournaments sa MPL,” he recounted. “Iba talaga yung MPL, yung aura ng MPL nakakaiba. Kahit ako nagco-coach ako, naninibago ako eh, kumpara sa Sunsparks matches natin eh. Ganoon kabigat kapag nasa MPL stage ka."

