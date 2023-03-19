Despite Owl's promotion, Super Red will still play for Blacklist's MPL roster

AFTER SECURING a grindy 2-0 victory over TNC, Blacklist International revealed in the post-match interview with Mara Aquino that John Redick "Super Red" Bordeos will still be a part of the main roster, debunking the rumors that their current gold laner will move to the development league.

In fact, the team's shotcaller and Hall of Famer, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, explained that Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales' promotion from MDL to MPL would further enhance the team's options in the gold lane role.



"Actually hindi pa naman niya (Super Red) last match talaga. Kaya pinasok namin si Owl [sa MPL] para mag-explore pa kami ng bagong strategy and may reason naman kung bakit si Red yung kinuha namin. Talagang may potential naman siya and hindi pa naman ito yung huli niya. Marami pang pagkakataon para patunayan yung sarili niya," said the Queen.

After the interview with Mara Aquino, Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani explained in the press conference that the reason for Owl's ascencion is centered on the team's focus on finding the right formula for success.

"Yan yung dini-discover namin ngayon, gaya ng sinabi namin before, right now wala pa kaming final na lineup. Until now, priority pa rin namin is mag-improve. So naghahanap kami ng ways kung paano ma-i-improve yung team," explained the Blacklist head coach.

With their recent statements, Super Red can still showcase his skills in the main stage and he emotionally expressed his gratitude to the fans who constantly supported him amid some torrid performances.

"Thank you guys sa pagsuporta sa akin! Sobrang saya po kase kahit ano, minsan pangit laro ko, patuloy pa rin silang sumusuporta sa akin e," said Super Red.

Prior to this announcement, there were speculations that Super Red might bid his MPL dreams goodbye as he Tweeted about his 'Last Dance.' This was further supported by Owl's arrival to the MPL.

"Thank you sa suporta niyo saken simula nung pagkapasok ko ng mpl at sa mga nambbash saken ok lang kahit ako nalang ibash niyo wag niyo na idamay yung team gagalingan ko nalang bukas vs TNC last game ko na din naman salamat guys!!!" as revealed by Super Red on Twitter.





Will Oheb return to the MPL?

While the prospect of Owl and Super Red alternating with each other in the MPL scene would add some excitement given the plethora of tactical options at their disposal, the idea of utilizing Kiel "Oheb" Soriano was even discussed during the press conference.

On one of their posts, Oheb was announced that he would make his much-awaited debut in the MDL. His appearance in the MDL would mean that he might be preparing for a comeback in the pro league.

While the return of the 'Filipino Sniper' would excite Agents, there are rules that should be noted.

"About Oheb hindi pa namin sure kase mas maganda kung isa-isa lang, kase ang alam ko ang minimun requirement sa MDL is six players so kumbaga so kung iaangat namin si Oheb, kailangan namin magbaba," explained Coach Master The Basics. "So hindi pa kami sure kung sino yung pwedeng ibaba."

Oheb's last appearance took place in the Sibol qualifiers, where the team lost to Onic Philippines.