Deleted tweet from Bren fuels speculation about upcoming Valorant Masters

EARLIER this month, Bren Esports made history as the first Filipino team to show their prowess on the global Valorant stage.

But even as the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin nears — the series commences on September 9 — a cryptic, now-deleted tweet has fueled questions about the upcoming trip.

Bren took to Twitter to post a teary-eyed emoji, which they later deleted.

Among the esports community, this simple tweet has raised speculations, mostly centering around Bren’s valiant Valorant squant.

Filipino content creator, Raemon “Razzie Binx” Bingcan,g expressed his disappointment about Bren’s wasted efforts.

Two of the most notable FPS talents, namely Marilyn “Ling2x” Rabago and Justin “Vill” Villaserin, also tweeted their thoughts on the matter.

Ling went as far as criticizing the government. Meanwhile, Vill opted to raise awareness with the hashtag #BringBRENToBerlin, which was later taken up by others prominent figures like Dathan “Daks” Rosales and Nico “BlackenBlue” Gayoso-Villar.

Meanwhile, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, one of the members of Bren Esports, also posted a cryptic message of his own.

In an interview earlier this week with Spin.ph, the team’s head coach, Gilbert “Gibo” Sales Jr. gave an update on the status of their team with regards to Berlin.

“Kakatapos lang namin mag-submit ng mga requirements sa visa and application. Waiting game na lang kami ngayon,” he said.

He added: “We will start having scrims again soon. We're expecting na magkakaroon kami ng practice time sa pag-land namin sa Berlin, so naiisip namin na much better kung doon din kami magsisimula since andoon na ang mga iba-ibang region na makakalaban namin.”

