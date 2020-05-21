Deceased wrestler Shad Gaspard’s post-WWE career included stint as Kratos, God of War

On Wednesday morning (California time), the body of retired WWE superstar Shad Gaspard was found washed up on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Gaspard had been missing since Sunday when he and several other swimmers, including his 10-year-old son Aryeh, were caught in strong currents sweeping the California seaside. Aryeh was able to safely make it back to shore. Gaspard reportedly told lifeguards to save his son first, reported the Washington Post.

Active in the WWE from 2006 to 2010, he was one half of the tag team duo named Cryme Tyme. Together with his partner JTG, the duo parodied the ‘urban gangster’ stereotype and participated in several memorable storylines, including a brief team-up with John Cena and a feud with The Hart Dynasty.

After his time in the WWE, Gaspard took on several small roles in Hollywood, including the 2015 comedy “Get Hard” with Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart.

He also provided some body model and motion capture work for 2018’s God of War. Gaspard is credited in the video game for “movement and mocap”, but has claimed that he provided at least some likeness and performance for lead character Kratos, together with stuntman Eric Jacobus and voice actor Chris Jai Alex.

Gaspard is survived by his 10-year-old son and his wife Silana.

Current and former WWE superstars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the wrestler.

