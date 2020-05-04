DataBlitz opens The Last Of Us II preorders, one week after spoiler footage leaks

ONE of the most hotly anticipated PS4 games of the year is now open for Philippine pre-orders at DatBlitz’s e-commerce site.

The video game retailer is offering three editions for pre-order: the Standard Edtion, the Special Edition, the Collectors’ Edition, and the Ellie Edition.

To pre-order the Standard Edition, customers must make a downpayment of P500. Special Edition pre-orders require a P800 downpayment; Collector’s Edition, P2,000; and Ellie Edition, P3,000. (Scroll below to see the full contents of each edition.)

DataBlitz declined to say how much the final prices of each edition would be. “We'll be posting an update once we have more definite pricing from the publisher,” it said on its social media announcement.

It also set a tentative release date of June 19, though that is still “preliminary and is subject to change.”

Interested customers can check out DataBlitz’s online store here.

The Last of Us II has been uniquely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. On April 2, developer Naughty Dog announced that the game would be delayed indefinitely because of the pandemic.

And then, last week, entire cutscenes that spoil the game’s story — arguably The Last of Us II’s main draw — were leaked on the internet.

Immediately thereafter, Naughty Dog said that the game would now be released on June 19.

“It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development,” the developer said in an April 28 tweet. “Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others.”

The tweet continued: “No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

Initial reports claimed that disgruntled employees — dissatisfied with the labor conditions inside the studio — leaked the footage.

Over the weekend, PlayStation representatives and several video game outlets are now concluding that this was the work of external sources. Citing independent sources, Kotaku reported today that a group of hackers may have taken advantage of a security loophole in the developers’ cloud servers.

Here are the contents of each edition of The Last of Us II.

Special Ed. includes:

- 48 Page Mini Artbook from Dark Horse

- Steelbook Case including Full Game

- PS4 Dynamic Theme*

- Set of 6 PSN Avatars*

- Digital Soundtrack*

- Digital Mini Artbook from Dark Horse*

Collector's Ed. includes:

- 48 Page Mini Artbook from Dark Horse

- Steelbook Case including Full Game

- 12" Ellie Statue

- Lithograph Art Print andd Thank You letter

- Replica of Ellie's bracelet

- Set of 6 Enamel Pins

- Set of 5 Stickers

- PS4 Dynamic Theme*

- Set of 6 PSN Avatars*

- Digital Soundtrack*

- Digital Mini Artbook from Dark Horse*

Ellie Ed. includes

- The Last of Us Part II Logo Patch

- 7" Vinyl Record featuring Music from the Original Soundtrack

- Replica of Ellie's Backpack

- 48 Page Mini Artbook from Dark Horse

- Steelbook Case including Full Game

- 12" Ellie Statue

- Lithograph Art Print and Thank You letter

- Replica of Ellie's bracelet

- Set of 6 Enamel Pins

- Set of 5 Stickers

- PS4 Dynamic Theme*

- Set of 6 PSN Avatars*

- Digital Soundtrack*

- Digital Mini Artbook from Dark Horse*

*items marked with asterisks indicate that these will be available as a voucher