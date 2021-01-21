DataBlitz announces second wave of PS5 stocks

ON THE hunt for a PS5? Maybe this time, you’ll get your shot.

Video game retailer DataBlitz has announced the availability of the second wave of stocks for the much-awaited console.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be accepting ONLINE preorders for the 2nd wave of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Ed. tomorrow, January 22, 2021 (Friday), only from 2:00 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. (with preorders closing earlier if stock availability does not permit),” said the retailer in a Facebook post announcement.

As in the launch wave of the new PlayStation 5 console, the preorder period is limited to just five minutes. You’ll need to be a subscriber of their PS5 newsletter (tap here to sign up). They will send out links to the official preorder sign-up sheet "tonight or tomorrow morning", and you can preorder the console from there.

Slots to purchase the new console will be given in a first-come, first-served basis.

As before, the announcement comes with caveats to temper fan expectations.

“[W]e would like to inform everyone ahead of time that it is highly likely that many would not be able again to successfully get a pre-order slot for the PlayStation 5 console because stocks are still EXTREMELY LIMITED for the 2nd wave offering,” it said.

Prices remain the same: P27,990 for the standard edition with the Blu-Ray drive, and P23,990 for the digital-only edition.

We have reached out to Sony Interactive Entertainment Southeast Asia if the second wave of PS5 stocks extends to other retailers as well.