Dark League Studios reshapes campus gaming with Estudyante Esports

DARK League Studios, the grassroots esports powerhouse and entertainment organizer, is set to revolutionize the esports landscape in the country with its iconic flagship program Estudyante Esports.

Designed to support students aspiring to have careers in esports, the program aims to foster deeper campus involvement and create immersive experiences together with parents, teachers, and school administrators to guide the academic stakeholders to understand the world of esports.

“Estudyante Esports will not only organize campus esports tournaments but also offer hands-on workshops, live broadcast seminars, internships, a comprehensive platform for students to connect with campus esports leaders, and explore their passion for gaming,” said AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios.

Dark League Studios has had engagements with 51 schools across the country, including Adamson, Lyceum of the Philippines U and University of Santo Tomas. They’re set for a convention later this year with the program officially rolling out in 2024.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“This is to showcase a diverse array of tournaments across mobile, computer, and console game titles to encourage healthy competition, teamwork, sportsmanship, and also critical focus on holistic development by giving students the chance to learn from industry professionals and gain valuable insights into the world of esports,” said Valdenor.

“Through these interactive sessions, students can enhance their knowledge of game strategy, team dynamics, and the various career paths available within the esports industry,” Valdenor added. “By connecting students with experts, Estudyante Esports aims to nurture their aspirations and equip them with the skills needed to excel in the gaming world.”

Sustainable campus gaming

Estudyante Esports provides schools with a unique opportunity for long-term collaboration with Dark League Studios through the school accreditation.

With this, schools can establish sustainable paths for campus esports and gaming development and will grant schools access to the resources and expertise of Dark League Studios, signifying a strong commitment to foster a supportive gaming culture within the campus community.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To further empower students, EE has launched its registration for ambassadors (open for student leaders) and icons (for aspiring campus esports talents and content creators), allowing a holistic and immersive opportunity for students to take the lead on their schools' Estudyante Esports chapters and share the spotlight with their fellow “E-E-dolo’s”.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph