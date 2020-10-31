It’s Damwon v Suning Gaming in tonight’s Worlds finals

AFTER a month of battling, two remain.

Korea’s Damwon Gaming and China’s Suning Gaming remain as the last two contenders for the Summoner’s Cup at the League of Legends World Championship.

Both got past some very tough opponents to earn their spot at the finals.

The LPL’s Suning Gaming had to beat their region’s regular season champions and tournament favorite Top Esports to earn their spot in the finals. Suning came out strong against TES, taking game one, but the tournament favorites would regain their composure and take game two, thanks to their Ezreal and Leona combo.

Suning would compose themselves in the next two games. By taking the Ezreal and Leona bot lane for themselves and continuously denying TES of their Dragon Soul, they held out to win the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, the LCK team, Damwon Gaming, needed to get past the last Western team in the tournament, G2 — a European super squad dubbed as the “Korean slayer.” They eliminated the Korean powerhouse SKT twice last year (MSI and Worlds), and even sent Damwon home during the quarterfinals of last year’s Worlds.

But unlike last year, Damwon showed why they were the top seed from Korea. They decimated the European champions in a 3-1 win, highlighted by a 19-minute period with a 16-2 kill score. The win against G2 made Damwon the first Korean team in three years to go back to the World Championship finals.

For the first time since 2013, the League of Legends World Championship will feature two teams with no prior finals experience. However, when the two regions clashed in the Finals of the Worlds, the Koreans handily beat the Chinese first with SKT in 2013 and then Samsung Galaxy White in 2014.

But the last two Worlds told a different story for the Chinese, who have swept the last two finals. Invictus Gaming destroyed Fnatic in 2018 with a clean 3-0 win, while FPX embarrassed G2 last year with their own 3-0 sweep.

The finals will also be the first time the two teams will meet. Both teams ended the group stage as the number one seed. Both have beaten the second seeds from their groups, Suning sent fellow Chinese squad JD Gaming home during the Quarter Finals while Damwon beat G2 during the semis.

The League of Legends World Championship finals starts at 6:00 pm tonight.

