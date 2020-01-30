As coronavirus scare grips the globe, Chinese esports leagues cancel upcoming events

AS the Department of Health confirms the first novel coronavirus infection in the country, worldwide fears of infection throws wrenches into the schedule of several major sporting events in the international stage. Even the growing esports scene is not spared.

Three esports leagues have either been postponed or cancelled due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Blizzard has canceled all their Overwatch League matches scheduled on February and March in China. In an official statement released on Twitter, they want to "protect the health and the safety of their players, fans, and staff."

Meanwhile, in their official Weibo post last January 22, the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) has decided to postpone the WESG Asia Pacific Finals which was supposed to be held in February in Macau.

According to the post, the tournament deemed it necessary due to the request of the Chinese government to limit the entry of people in the country as they control the outbreak.

This would be the second time the WESG APAC Finals was postponed. It was originally scheduled in the first week of January in Kualar Lumpur but didn't push through. CS:GO, Hearthstone, and StarCraft II were supposed to be contested. There's no word yet when the tournament will be rescheduled.

Aside from the WESG APAC Finals, League of Legend’s Chinese league, the LoL Pro League (LPL) has also decided to postpone the resumption of its Spring Split because of the outbreak. The LPL was supposed to resume games right after the Lunar New Year break.

In a tweet posted last Saturday, the LPL announced that it will conduct an indefinite break to ensure the safety of their players and fans. All scheduled games will be played on a different date, and no professional and development games will be played.